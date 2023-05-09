The pre-application states that energy storage facilities are a key element of the net zero obligation as they provide critical storage provision to assist in the deployment of renewable energy and the transition to a low carbon energy system. The proposed development would therefore contribute to cutting greenhouse gas emissions, in line with a range of Government policy, including the ‘net zero’ commitment, the National Planning Policy Framework, the Energy White Paper and the Powering up Britain strategy, and Cornwall Council’s own carbon neutral 2030 target.