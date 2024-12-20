Nearly two-thirds of healthcare staff in Cornwall Partnership Trust are not vaccinated against flu, new figures show.
Figures from the UK Health Security Agency show 35% of frontline healthcare workers in Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust had been vaccinated against flu as of the end of November, meaning 65% were not protected.
Across England, 68% of frontline healthcare workers have not been vaccinated for influenza so far this winter – a jump from 62% last year.
It comes as the latest NHS data shows the number of patients in hospitals across the country with the illness jumped 41% in a week, with an average of 2,629 flu patients in beds last week.
Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said: "The NHS has been hit hard with an early festive flu season, putting increased pressure on staff as they prepare for the long winter ahead of us.
He added the NHS has been making it "as easy as possible" for people to get the jab, with vaccination centres in supermarket car parks and football clubs.
He warned: "As children finish school and friends and families congregate over the Christmas period, we expect viruses to continue to spread so if you haven’t got your flu jab and are eligible please come forward, and the public should think twice about seeing loved ones if they are seriously unwell."
Tim Gardner, assistant director of policy at think tank The Health Foundation, said the current winter crisis reflects a "lack of resilience" in the NHS after a decade of austerity.
Patricia Marquis, the Royal College of Nursing’s executive director for England, added: "As people prepare for the festivities, nursing staff are battling to hold the service together and are deeply concerned about what the coming weeks will deliver.
"Right across the NHS beds are full, A&E is facing increasing pressures, while the growing number of flu cases threatens to overwhelm an NHS and workforce already in crisis.
"Once again winter is exposing the true impact of failures to invest in our nursing workforce. As we head toward 2025, the Government must show it values the profession through action and not warm words."