The story of Victor Lidio Jara Martinez (to use his full name) is something that’s become a fascination for me since hearing this album, and I’ve spent many an hour reading all about it. The accompanying podcast series by James Dean Bradfield and Patrick Jones, titled “Inspired by Jara” is also worth a listen and if you find yourself on Youtube, check out two tracks which didn’t make the album due to being finished late – the haunting ‘Verses Echo with Tear Flow’ and ‘From the Atacama Dust’.