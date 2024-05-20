Yes, it is a bit pedestrian in places, as in its probably different from the classic sound, but within that are some excellent, very listenable tracks. Particular highlights include the grooving Parthenon Drive, the very 2005 track ‘In the Margins’ which if it wasn’t for the distinctive voice of Ian McCulloch at the vocals, could easily pass as something by Keane or one of the many similar bands from that era which thankfully were not Coldplay.