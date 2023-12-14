After a visit to the slightly more upbeat but equally plodding Diamonds and Gold, track three on Hickory takes us to the genuinely excellent Carousel, which along with North Dakota Blues (more on that in a bit), are an absolute riot on stage when Don is accompanied by long-time sidekick Travis Stock and the incredible guitar talent of Jim Maving. Carousel is very much in the Americana genre, although it doesn’t take much imagination to imagine the song being performed somewhere in a Wild West saloon.