If 11 years of broadcasting is enough to be considered long enough to be in a museum, then this week’s exhibit, Jonathan Parry, better known as Sprigg, is certainly no dinosaur.
Sprigg’s Radio Show started life in early 2012 on NCB Radio and while it has gently evolved over the years and it’s just as fresh as it was when it first aired.
As for who the man behind the microphone is, we’ll let him tell you himself.
Sprigg says: “I’ve loved music all my life. From a very early age, I learned how to use my parent’s ‘radiogram’ (look them up) and I was delving into albums by Andy Williams, Perry Como and the Beatles.
“Having two older brothers also came in handy, as soon, T-Rex, Slade and other bands from the 1970s were introduced to me. My mother listened to Radio 4 while my father listened to Radio 2 and I grew to love radio too.
“As I got older, I was soon buying my own singles; the Sweet were my first favourite band and as for albums, ABBA’s ‘Arrival’ was the first album I ever bought with money from Christmas.
“So, when I moved to Cornwall and discovered a local radio station which were looking for presenters, I had to apply. NCB Radio was the name the station went by then, and all these years later still, it remains.”
Sprigg’s Radio Show is broadcast every Tuesday from 8pm until 10pm.
An Old New Recruit
We’re delighted to welcome an old face back to NCB Radio after a few years of partying like it’s 1999. Rob Moore, who was part of the station from 2011, when he joined us from RSAB until 2015, has returned to do a weekly show called ‘The Moore Music Show’.
What the show entails, remains to be heard in full, but what we can expect is the heaven and hell of music from years by in all its pomp. Although, we can guarantee there won’t be any U2, Coldplay or Ed Sheeran. We said real music.
The Moore Music Show begins on NCB Radio on Tuesday, March 7 at 6pm. We’ll tell you ‘moore’ about it in next week’s Cornish Times.
This week’s Schedule Picks
Monday 6pm – 8pm: Anna, Ruth and Sonya kickstart the week’s live broadcasting with their own unique radio programme. Expect a wide variety of music interspersed with increasingly gin fuelled conversation. Well, when Ruth discovers where the stash is.
Thursday 9pm – 11pm: The Thursday Sessions with Dan Sproull – he will tell you it’s ‘great music and ramblings from a dull bloke’ but he’s fibbing. It’s a great show full of terrific indie, alternative and unsigned music and an excellent radio presenter, if a little modest.
All our shows can be heard at www.ncbradio.co.uk, on the Tunein app and by asking your smart speaker to ‘play NCB Radio’.