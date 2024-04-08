Launching on April 3, 1992, the story of Pirate FM is intertwined with our own to an extent, for the launch of NCB Radio came from the fact our founder’s love of great, local radio was inspired by a childhood love of Pirate. Indeed, he often tells the tale of how he was in many ways a ‘pirate child’ for he was less than a year old when it launched, and it was something he’d listen to a lot of the time in his father’s lorry, after being picked up from school so Dad could finish his day’s work.