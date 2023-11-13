Don’t say we’re just about the music here at NCB Radio, it turns out we’re quite the sucker for the stories behind it too. Here’s a recommendation for an audiobook or even a book. Check out the new book by the Lightning Seeds’ front man Ian Broudie, titled ‘Now Tomorrow’s Here Today’. For a relatively unassuming man in the world of music, it’s a genuinely terrific read or listen, featuring tales from his time producing the Echo and the Bunnymen or the time he took a Mancunian band (unnamed, sadly), to a Welsh music studio and a nearby car dealership was suddenly missing wheels on its vehicles.