We have a fruit frame at the end of the garden where we grow raspberries, blue berries and blackcurrants and last week I was intending to go in and pick ripe raspberries when I notice a long black insect with wings, on the leaf of the small fig tree. This odd looking creature was a currant clearwing moth, there are a dozen clearwings all with different markings on their bodies. This was a female as the male has four bands and is so named as it bores a hole in the currant bush to lay its eggs in and the caterpillars obviously eat the leaves and twigs of the bush.