England’s largest festival of history and culture, Heritage Open Days, is back on September 6 to 15.
Presented by the National Trust, supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery and run by thousands of local organisations and volunteers, Heritage Open Days (HODs) gives everyone the opportunity to enjoy free access to experiences and events across England.
The festival brings people together to celebrate their heritage, community and history. Each year places across the country, including many National Trusts sites, throw open their doors to give people the chance to explore, see hidden places and try new experiences for free.
The theme of the festival this year is ‘Routes, Networks and Connections’ and places cared for by the National Trust are sharing stories of travel, transport and celebrating the ways that people connect.
Liam Montgomery, Heritage Open Days Marketing & Projects Manager at the National Trust says:“The scale and diversity of Heritage Open Days is just incredible – every year thousands of passionate people help visitors to make doorstep discoveries and connect with history and heritage in every part of England.
“This year though, it will be extra special as we celebrate three decades worth of stories and all the brilliant people and places that have made it, and continue to make it, all possible!”
Here are some of the National Trust Heritage Open Day events happening in Cornwall:
· D-Day and Antony walking talk and vintage book fair - Antony, Torpoint Tuesday September 10, Wednesday 11, Thursday 12, 1pm-2pm
Join a walking tour and talk of some of the Second World War sites and stories at Antony and Torpoint in Cornwall. Discover how the house was requisitioned by the Ministry of Defence for the WRENs stationed at nearby HMS Raleigh, as well as hear some of their stories and memories of Antony.
Don’t forget to head over to the vintage book marquee to browse the selection of donated vintage books and grab a classic at a bargain price. Free event. Booking essential for the walking talk: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/cornwall/antony
· Architectural Tour of Cotehele, Saltash Monday September 9 and Thursday September 12, 10am-12.30pm and 2pm-4pm.
As part of Heritage Open Days, join the Cotehele volunteers for an in-depth focus on the architectural development of Cotehele House. Free event. Booking essential at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/cornwall/cotehele
· Lizard Wireless Station Open Day, Lizard Sunday, September 8, 11am-3pm
· Sensory exploration of Trengwainton Garden, near Penzance Sunday, September 8-15 (closed Friday & Saturday), 10am-5pm
Immerse yourself in Trengwainton’s exotic garden through touch, audio, and visual prompts. Unleash your creativity with art easels or listen to the Head Gardener’s autumn insights at two audio stations. Experience ‘forest bathing’ or relax in the Quiet Space on the Terrace with a sea view. Free event. Booking not required.
British Sign Language Tour - Buckland Abbey, Devon Saturday, September 14, 11.30am - 1pm
Led by one of our experienced tour guide volunteers and a BSL interpreter, the tour will cover the Abbey's monastic life through to its most famous resident, Sir Francis Drake. Free event. Booking essential for the walking talk: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/devon/buckland-abbey
More National Trust places opening their doors for free during Heritage Open Days in Cornwall and Devon include:
Cornwall:
- Antony, September 10-12
- Cotehele, September 7-13
- Michell’s Engine House, East Pool Mine, September 6-15
- Levant Mine and Beam Engine, September 8-15 (closed Friday & Saturday)
- Godolphin, September 6-15
- Trerice, Saturday, September 14
Devon:
- Arlington Court and Carriage Museum, September 14-15
- Buckland Abbey, September 14-15
- Killerton, September 6-7
- Clyston Mill, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays between September 6-15
- Columbjohn Chapel, open daily, September 6-15
- Knightshayes, September 7-8
- Lydford Gorge, September 13-14