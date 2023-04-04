Bring the whole family together this Easter and treat your loved ones to a spring adventure with the National Trust.
From getting active in the great outdoors, to spotting the signs of spring and experiencing nature bursting into life at the places the National Trust cares for, there are over 190 Easter trails to choose from across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Every single National Trust Easter trail is different and celebrates nature, history and beauty. Follow winding garden paths, crash along muddy woodland trails or time travel with adventures
to castles, towers, and mansions.
And of course, each National Trust Easter trail ends with a chocolate egg,
or vegan and free from egg, made here in the UK using cocoa that’s responsibly sourced from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms.
National Trust Easter egg trails cost £3 per child, plus normal National Trust admission/free entry for National Trust members.
To discover your nearest National Trust Easter trail, visit: nationaltrust.org.uk/easter
Cotehele, Cornwall
Easter adventure trail 1–16 April
On the Easter trail find and complete the 10 nature-inspired activities that are hiding along the way.
Challenge the family to an egg and spoon race, discover the daffodils in the old orchard (there are 200 hundred varieties) and help to create a giant nest for eggs are just some of the activities you can experience at Cotehele.
Normal admission plus £3 per trail, includes a chocolate or vegan and free from Rainforest Alliance Easter egg.
Lanhydrock, Cornwall
Easter adventure trail 1–16 April .
With the Lanhydrock estate covering 900 acres, there are plenty of adventures to be had. Explore the parkland, ancient woodland and riverside walks at your leisure.
Hop, race and hula-hoop your way through Lanhydrock’s historic formal garden and seek out the old Thatched Cottage, transformed into a House of Games especially for Easter.
You can pop into the rainbow tent for facepainting over the Easter weekend, indulge in a cream tea in the decorated Stables Tea-room or visit one of the three Lanhydrock house routes and discover more about how the Victorians celebrated Easter.
Normal admission plus £3 per trail, includes a chocolate or vegan and free from Rainforest Alliance Easter egg.