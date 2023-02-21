TWO artists living just a few miles apart on the Cornish coast have won places at a prestigious national exhibition.
Jane Wilson and Nicola White have had pieces selected for the Royal Society of British Artists (RSBA) annual exhibition, where new work by emerging artists is hung alongside work by the Society’s members.
Founded in 1823, the Society has attracted many noteworthy painters and sculptors, among them Henry Moore, Philip de László and LS Lowry. Its 100 or so members go through a competitive process and are considered to represent the highest standards of skill, expression and concept throughout the visual arts.
Each year, the RSBA invites all painters, sculptors and printmakers to submit work for consideration.
“The selection process is made via committee,” explains Jane.
“There were over 4,000 submissions this year that had to be whittled down to 200, to signify the 200th anniversary of the Society.
“I love this exhibition, as the artwork on show is always so varied and interesting, and I consider it a huge honour to have my painting hanging in the Mall Galleries.”
The Royal Society of British Artists annual exhibition will take place from March 2-11.
You can find out about all the artists involved and view their work by visiting https://royalsocietyofbritishartists.org.uk/
Swimming proves Nic’s inspiration
FRIENDSHIP and the joy that comes from bobbing up and down in the sea were the inspiration for a painting by Nicola White that caught the eye of the Royal Society of British Artists.
Nic began swimming regularly during the first lockdown and the group of friends that met each week at the beach as restrictions lifted refer to themselves affectionately as ‘The Swimbles’.
Sea swimming is a big thing on the Rame Peninsula, says Nic – with established groups such as the Blue Tits, a friendly bunch welcoming people of all abilities.
The Swimbles’ name was chosen because “we just go in and kind of bob up and down”.
They do also have their own badge though, made by one of the group: it’s a womble in a swimming costume.
Nic’s latest original painting shows a busy day at Portwrinkle Harbour, a colourful, bustling scene capturing all the exuberance of summer holiday time.
“There are eight of us now, my sister Karen was the last to join, and we’re all there in the picture,” says Nic: “I put a few of the Blue Tits in there as well for good measure!”
The women have a Whatsapp group where they arrange times for swims, and this works perfectly with everyone’s busy and varied working and family lives.
“Depending on what the wind’s doing we do go to Portwrinkle, but most of the time we go down to Kingsand or Cawsand,” said Nic.
“They’re an amazing bunch of girls and it’s them that got me into it all.
“I’m really passionate about sea swimming for mental health, and it’s made such a difference to my life. I love swimming – and I love my Swimbles, they’re all caring and lovely, lovely ladies. It’s like a kind of therapy.”
When it came to putting her work forward to the Royal Society, Nic says she “almost didn’t” because the painting was only finished a couple of days before the deadline.
“I was very conscious that the work I see at the RSBA is very different to my own work. I was shocked that it was accepted, it was a really lovely surprise.”
It’s not the first time though that Nic’s work will have found public recognition: she was commissioned to create a piece for the Mayflower 400 anniversary: the artwork depicted the ship and its pioneers leaving the Mayflower steps in Plymouth.
All of Nic’s original artwork and prints can be viewed at the Victoria Sewert Gallery on the Barbican. You can also visit her website https://www.nicolawhiteart.com/ or look for Nicola White on social media.
A self-taught artist, Nic, who lives in Millbrook, says she has always painted. As a student she painted murals, and in her jobs at a school for the deaf and at Plymouth Mencap, art was an important medium for working alongside the youngsters and adults.
After her own daughter was born and went to school, Nic devoted herself more fully to her art and spent time living and working at Maker Heights.
“Being up there, surrounded by other artists, it’s kind of like a kick up the backside really, it’s brilliant, and inspirational because everyone is there doing the same sort of thing.”
When Nic begins thinking about a new piece, she starts with a place, or an event in time, or both – such as the Beatles’ 1967 visit to Plymouth Hoe.
Her work in the naive style is instantly recognisable as hers, filled with detail to draw the eye and weaving magical, fun motifs into lively local scenes.
“Often they’ll have characters and people I know incorporated into them or people I have watched. Hopefully they tell a bit of a story.”
Hannafore view one Jane relishes daily
IT has been an exciting 12 months for Looe artist Jane Wilson – and in a way she has her favourite seabird to thank for some of the success!
From her home at Hannafore, Jane says she’s lucky enough to be able to observe and hear the wildlife each day on the shore.
“My favourites are the Oystercatchers, they are so cheeky and noisy, they always make me smile!” she says.
Last Spring, Jane’s painting ‘Oystercatchers’ was accepted by the Royal Watercolour Society. It won an award at the exhibition and is now a greetings card, published by Dry Red Press. On the back of that, another work, ‘Sounding The Alarm’, was accepted by the Royal Society of Wildlife Artists for its exhibition at the Mall Galleries in London.
Finding out that she had been selected by the Royal Society of British Artists was a great honour, and there was more excitement to come when a ‘red dot’ appeared on her piece, entitled ‘As The River Meanders Time Stands Still’.
“I am doubly thrilled, as my painting has already sold,” she says, “even before the Private View! So I don’t have to worry about getting it back down to Looe when the exhibition closes!”
Jane isn’t joking: transporting the artworks to London and back is no mean feat, and usually requires the services of a specialist courier. The RSBA is very particular about how the paintings arrive and any knocks or imperfections in the framing or appearance of the work will mean the art is rejected.
Jane describes how her background (she studied textile design rather than fine art) has given her an ingrained love of colour and pattern: both feature strongly in her paintings.
“I was a clothing buyer for many years, but I didn’t like corporate life, being an artist suits me much better!” she says.
“I’m a mixed media artist, which simply means I use more than one media in my work. A painting will typically contain paint, ink, pastels, pencils and collage. The collage that I use is either created by me or from my huge collection of old maps, music and vintage books.
“I adore maps, especially old ones, they are so fascinating and beautiful. My painting career started by painting on vintage maps and Observer Book covers.
“My process involves building layers. My art is inspired by the natural world, its history, the geology, and the challenges it faces. So sometimes layers are hidden, the way time blots things out, and sometimes glimpses remain, hinting to the past. The paintings are fairly abstract but also recognisable as coastal or landscape paintings. They often include wildlife, especially birds.”
There’s plenty of inspiration for Jane along the South West Coastal Path on her doorstep.
“As I have three dogs, I’m always either in the studio or out walking on the beach, over the beautiful fields surrounding Looe, in the ancient Kilminorth Woods, or on Bodmin Moor, a short drive away.
“Every day I get up early and take my youngest dog out for a run, this is probably the time I feel most inspired, watching the sunrise, cormorants flying low over the sea, early morning birdsong, the music of the ocean, the fishing boats heading out or coming in...It’s just so beautiful, tranquil and magical.”
Jane is a guest artist with the Polperro Arts Foundation and a selection of her work is on show at their base in the village hall.
“You can come and meet me on a Tuesday morning when I’m stewarding,” she says, “but if anyone would like to visit my messy studio then please get in touch, it’s always lovely to welcome visitors and chat about art and stuff!”
Jane regularly updates her website www.janewilsonartist.co.uk/ with her latest work and she can also be found on Instagram.
Meanwhile, anyone that happens to be in the Bath area could catch her at The Bath Art Fair this weekend! (February 24-26).