The National Animal Welfare Trust, Cornwall (NAWT) have kicked off 2024 by hitting two huge milestones, having officially saved 2,000 cats and 3,000 dogs.
Milo and Timmy are the milestone dog and cat who were recently saved by NAWT Cornwall.
Milo, a one year old Beagle x Spaniel, and Timmy, the three month old kitten, have recently both headed off to their forever homes.
Milo is officially the 3,000th dog to come through their doors as a rescue, and kitten Timmy, the 2,000th cat (and his brother Tony — number 2001).
NAWT Cornwall Fundraising officer Amy Hall said: “We couldn’t believe it when we realised that little Milo was dog number 3,000. Its such a big moment for us all and really brings home what it is we do and why we do it. Without the hard work of the staff and volunteers at the centre, past and present, that would be 3000 dogs without a forever home. And when we looked it up and realised that Timmy was our 2000th cat we were stunned! 5000 animals living their best lives. It’s the absolute best way to kick off the New Year!”
NAWT CEO Rob Mitchell added: “This is a fantastic achievement and is testament to the hard work and dedication of the staff & volunteers at our Cornwall Centre. We couldn’t have achieved these milestones without our amazing supporters, and they should feel incredibly proud of helping 5000 animals find their forever homes.”
The National Animal Welfare Trust rescue and rehome on average 200 to 300 dogs and cats per year — and even one tortoise.