NAWT Cornwall Fundraising officer Amy Hall said: “We couldn’t believe it when we realised that little Milo was dog number 3,000. Its such a big moment for us all and really brings home what it is we do and why we do it. Without the hard work of the staff and volunteers at the centre, past and present, that would be 3000 dogs without a forever home. And when we looked it up and realised that Timmy was our 2000th cat we were stunned! 5000 animals living their best lives. It’s the absolute best way to kick off the New Year!”