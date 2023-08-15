“This year we are welcoming new bards whose work for Kernow reflects both traditional and modern aspects of our Cornish culture,” said Grand Bard of Cornwall, Pol Hodge, Mab Stenek Veur. “Several new bards are involved with Cornish dance and with traditional and choral music. Others are actors and performers who are working with Cornwall’s prominent and innovative theatre companies and showcasing their expertise on stage and film, both locally and internationally. Some are honoured for their work with Cornish cultural events and with the Old Cornwall Society who work to maintain our traditions and extend our knowledge of them.