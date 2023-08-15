Two people from South East Cornwall have been named as the latest Bards to join the ranks by Gorsedh Kernow.
Jenny Beare from Mevagissey, and David Pollard from Millbrook were two of the 29 names that have been unveiled on this year’s Bards list.
Gorsedh Kernow was established with the aim of celebrating and promoting Cornwall’s distinctive Celtic culture. The 29 new Bards have now been invited to take their place among the 500 or so existing members of the College of Bards of Gorsedh Kernow and will be barded at Padstow on the September 2, in the grounds of Prideaux Place.
“This year we are welcoming new bards whose work for Kernow reflects both traditional and modern aspects of our Cornish culture,” said Grand Bard of Cornwall, Pol Hodge, Mab Stenek Veur. “Several new bards are involved with Cornish dance and with traditional and choral music. Others are actors and performers who are working with Cornwall’s prominent and innovative theatre companies and showcasing their expertise on stage and film, both locally and internationally. Some are honoured for their work with Cornish cultural events and with the Old Cornwall Society who work to maintain our traditions and extend our knowledge of them.
“Others work with Cornish institutions such as the Cornish Gig Association, Porthcurno Cable and Wireless Museum and Wheal Martyn China Clay museum while a number are honoured for their knowledge of and work with the Conrish language. All are important to Cornwall and we are very glad to welcome them this year.”
Jenny from Mevagissey has been made a Bard for promoting Cornish culture and identity through performance.
David from Millbrook has been named a Bard by examination in the Cornish language and his continuing work for Kernow.
The new bards will be initiated at the annual bardic ceremony at Prideaux Place, Padstow, to which all are welcome. This ceremony is a part of the Esedhvos festival.
More details can be found on the Gorsedh website.