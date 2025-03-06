ANALYSIS of human remains found on a Cornish coast path have provided a fascinating insight into the life of a man who lived more than 300 years ago.
The skeletal remains, which were discovered at Trevone, near Padstow in November 2022, will soon be laid to rest in a special grave dedicated to those lost at sea.
Dr Richard Mikulski, senior archaeologist at the Cornwall Archaeological Unit, carried out the excavation and examined the bones, uncovering clues about the individual’s life.
He said the individual was of muscular build with a strong upper body, and distinctive marks on his teeth suggest he used them habitually in his occupation, possibly to grip or work rope and nets or alternatively perhaps to work leather.
Radiocarbon dating indicates the individual most likely died towards the end of the 18th century, although potentially as early as 1580.
He is believed to have been between 30 and 50 years of age, and isotope testing suggests he was originally from somewhere east of Cornwall, perhaps Gloucestershire or Somerset.
The most likely theory is that the remains belong to a sailor or fisherman who was buried by locals close to where his body washed ashore, which was common practice at the time.
Dr Mikulski said: “It has been a real privilege to be involved right from the outset, carrying out the excavation and recovery, analysing the remains to investigate the identity of the individual and finally the reburial.
“It's also been fantastic to see the level of public engagement and to contribute to the variety of events and projects which have literally reimagined the story of the bones.”
The remains will be buried at Padstow Cemetery in March with a bespoke headstone. If further remains are discovered in the area in future, they will also be laid to rest at the plot.
Ann Reynolds, strategic historic environment senior officer at Cornwall Council, said: “The Trevone remains have really grabbed people’s attention, particularly in Padstow and the surrounding area. Very sadly people are still being lost at sea – members of the local community know people that have been lost and haven’t been found, so I think that it resonates when you get human remains that are likely to be shipwreck victims appear along the coastline.
She added: “We’re quite lucky in that the bones have really given us the story of this person who is 300, 400, maybe 500 years old which is really quite incredible so for that reason it makes it quite special and quite memorable.”
Councillor Martyn Alvey, portfolio holder for Environment at Cornwall Council, said: “It is incredible what we have learnt about this man and how he lived all those years ago.
“Sadly, we are all too familiar with tragedies off the Cornish coast and I’m grateful that Padstow Town Council have dedicated a grave to him and others who have been lost at sea. I’m very pleased that we can give this man a proper burial so he can finally rest in peace.”