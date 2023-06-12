For the first time in more than a decade, Music Trains will return to the Gunnislake – Plymouth Tamar Valley Line this month.
There will be two Music Trains – one on Friday, June 16, the second two weeks later on Friday, June 30.
On June 16, The Kit Hillbillies will be playing good time bluegrass and acoustic roots music on the 17 33 train from Gunnislake to Plymouth and the 18 38 train from Plymouth to Gunnislake.
On June 30, the Bere Ferrers Railway Band will play traditional tunes with a railway flavour on the 18 38 train from Plymouth to Gunnislake and the 19 33 train from Gunnislake to Plymouth, alighting at Bere Ferrers.
Music Trains provide a unique way to spend an evening enjoying live music and a scenic train journey.
Richard Burningham, Manager of the Devon and Cornwall Rail Partnership said: “We are really pleased to be bringing Music Trains back to the Tamar Valley Line. They are a great opportunity to experience a completely different night out on your local branch line.
“We’ve deliberately chosen June, when the days are longest. People could take the Music Train in one direction and then take a later train back, after, say, an evening out in the Tamar Valley or in Plymouth. Similarly, they could go home on a Music Train after a day out.”
Normal fares and tickets apply. An Off Peak Day Return from Gunnislake to Plymouth is £7.50 – small groups of three to nine people travelling together can save one third on the normal fare with GroupSave. No advance booking is necessary.
If travelling from any station other than Plymouth, tickets are bought from the Conductor on the train or in advance via the GWR App. If travelling from Plymouth, tickets need to be bought before boarding the train.