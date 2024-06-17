Investigations are ongoing into the death of a woman at a property near Merrymeet.
Police have confirmed that a 75-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder near Liskeard.
Officers were called by the ambulance service to a report of a deceased woman at an isolated property near Merrymeet, Liskeard, at around 8.40am on Saturday, June 15.
Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
Detective Inspector Neil Blanchard, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “It is believed that the deceased, a woman in her 40s, and the suspect were known to each other.
“We would also urge people not to speculate on social media about the circumstances around this matter.
“In the coming days, there will be a heightened police presence in the area as our enquiries continue.”
Detectives continuing to investigate the incident are asking for anyone with information to come forward.
DI Blanchard continued: “We are continuing to investigate the death of a woman near Merrymeet and would like to hear from anyone who has any information that would help with our enquiries.
“A police cordon remains in place at the scene and will remain so in the short term, as enquiries are ongoing.”
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson added: “A 75-year-old man from the Liskeard area has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been released on conditional police bail, to return on September 14, pending further enquiries.”
Anyone with information they feel could assist police with their enquiries is asked to contact police via their website or by calling 101 quoting reference 50240146385.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org
Devon and Cornwall Police has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct [IOPC] following the incident due to prior police contact with the deceased earlier in the year.
If anyone has been affected by crime, visit victimcare-dc.org to access support services and information on your rights and how to navigate the criminal justice system. People can also call Victim Support on 08 08 16 89 111 or Devon and Cornwall Police’s Victim Care Unit on 01392 475900.