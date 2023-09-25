A NEW mural for the town featuring firefighters and their vehicles was painted by local people during an open day at Callington Fire Station.
Visitors also had the chance to test their skills at recruitment worsktations, take a look around the fire engine, and meet the crew.
Town Councillor and deputy portreeve Steven Pound said: “Congratulations to Callington Fire Station for hosting yet another successful event! Your commitment to community engagement is truly commendable. Despite the rain, the steady attendance you received is a testament to the strong bond you have with the residents.
“Keep up the fantastic work in bringing the community together and I look forward to seeing the finished mural on display.”