A MULTI-agency response was tasked to the aid of a woman stuck in mudflats at Wilcove, Torpoint.
The woman was discovered waist deep in mud at Cangapool, Wilcove, Torpoint when the teams arrived at 12.45pm on Sunday, March 2.
Water rescue crews from Camels Head and St Austell attended the scene with additional assistance from crews from Saltash and Looe.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: “At the time of call it was established that the rescue was required on a falling tide.
“A joint plan between coastguard and fire was decided and executed, using two rescue sleds for crew to reach the female trapped in the tidal mud.
“Once crews had released the female, the two sleds and casualty were pulled back to shore using a Caxton winch.
“The female was left in the care of paramedics on return to safe ground.”
Police, Military Police and a Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) also attended the incident and Plymouth Coastguard Rescue Team.
A spokesperson for the Plymouth Coastguard Rescue Team said: “Once ashore the casualty was handed into the care of South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, HART and paramedics.
“Teams from the Coastguard and Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service then started the tasked of decontaminating all the rescue equipment used.
“Please take care when exploring the muddier areas of our coastline, always keep a means of calling for help with you, and check the tides.”