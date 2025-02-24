Now in their 12th year, The Muddy Stilettos Awards are back with a bang in Cornwall.
Each year, the Muddy Awards champion the very best lifestyle SME businesses, chosen by customers and Muddy readers. The 2024 Muddy Awards attracted 35,000 business nominations and 515,000 votes.
Launching on February 25, 2025, the 2025 Muddy Awards is an opportunity to say THANK YOU to the Cornish lifestyle businesses you love. Muddy Stilettos are inviting nominations on their website across 21 lifestyle categories including four new additions of Best Family Experience, Best Sports and Fitness Instructor, Best Wellbeing Specialist, and Best Women’s Style.
Nominations will be open for the best Cornish businesses until March 13 and is free to enter from start to finish. The top five businesses with the most nominations in each category will go through to the regional finals, with voting open between April 15-25. Regional winners will be announced on April 30, with the winners drinks celebration to be held again at The Duchy of Cornwall Nursery in Lostwithiel in June 2025.
Regional Winners from every category will automatically go through to the prestigious National Finals. The Muddy Stilettos Editors will judge who is the ‘Best of the Best’ in each category, announcing the National Winners on June 25.
Finally, as an added bonus for Nominees, one lucky business has the chance to win a £3,000 cash prize to spend on their business as they wish in association with Tide Banking.