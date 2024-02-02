THE fourth race of this year’s Primary Schools Cross Country league got off to a muddy start last Friday (February 2).
Pupils from all over the county laced up their shoes for the ‘Motox’ race which saw year 3, 4, 5 and 6 children race around a moto-cross track at Landrake.
The children were competing for the top places as this was the qualify race for the East Cornwall Harriers championships in Newquay which is due to take place in March.
The course saw a mixture of gravel and grassy areas with lots of hills .
Year 5 and 6 boys and girls had to run a further distance around the track, making their way up the hill twice.