A CORNISH MP is among a newly-created group of Labour MPs who are set to push the government to take decisive action to support coastal communities.
Anna Gelderd, MP for South East Cornwall, says the Labour Coastal Group are united in pushing hard for investment that will deliver well-managed public services and a stronger economy in the coastal towns they represent.
They say after 14 years under the Conservatives, many coastal areas suffer from above average levels of deprivation, as well as poorer health and educational attainment.
They also claim struggling economies and the terrible state of public services in these areas were key reasons why voters turned away from the Conservatives, and that the new government must prove it can turn things around.
“For far too long, people here and across the South West have felt forgotten, left behind by a Conservative government that slashed funding and left our communities struggling,” said Ms Gelderd.
“With Labour’s strong presence in coastal seats and this new group of dedicated MPs, we will ensure our communities finally have a strong voice in Westminster, fighting for improvements to the issues that matter to them.”
Ms Gelderd says the key to this is ensuring the government delivers on the commitments they have made to end the NHS crisis, improve public transport, tackle crime and antisocial behaviour, and put more money in people’s pockets.
Labour now has 66 MPs representing coastal parts of the country, including many in the South West, meaning the group will have a strong voice in parliament when it comes to championing coastal towns.
The MPs have also expressed concern over the impact of proposals suggested by Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, such as making people pay for health insurance to access the NHS, plans they say would hit coastal communities hard.