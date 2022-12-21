I was shocked and very disappointed to be contacted by a constituent who fishes for shellfish and hear that the Cornwall Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (IFCA) were intending to introduce an emergency by law with a very short consultation period, which would prevent him from fishing from January 2, 2023. Having real experience of the struggle for all fishermen at this time of year I found this totally unacceptable. The reason given was even more bizarre. His vessel had been fitted with a tank called a “vivier”, the purpose of which is to improve the freshness of the catch. Had he not taken the decision to fit this tank, the by law would not apply to him. On investigation I found that many of my colleagues had also been contacted by other Cornish fishermen. I contacted the chair and vice chair of the Cornwall IFCA and would like to thank them for withdrawing this proposal and ensuring that should a similar proposal come forward the normal full procedure will be adhered to. My colleagues and I appreciate them listening to us.