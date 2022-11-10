MP Sheryll Murray joins local Remembrance service

I also attended Parliament’s Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee where we discussed food security. The inquiry is looking at the key factors currently affecting the availability of food – such as the continuing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine – and the outlook for food price inflation. In the evening I was joined by local councillors Phil Seeva and Nick Craker who were up in London. They joined me as I planted a cross in the Garden of Remembrance at New Palace Yard in Parliament.