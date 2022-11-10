MP Sheryll Murray joins local Remembrance service
Councillors Phil Seeva and Nick Craker in Parliament with Sheryll – at the Poppy Wall in Portcullis House
Last week saw the release from the Boundary Commission of their latest proposal for the new Parliamentary boundaries for England.
They propose that South East Cornwall will be slightly smaller at the next election with the loss of a few electors in the Lockengate area just to the north of St Austell. This area has around 400 constituents.
The Boundary Commission has estimated that the new electorate will be around 71,734 electors.
I can assure the electors of Lockengate that I will continue to represent them to the best of my ability until the General Election.
On Monday, I also met with the Devon and Cornwall Police and the Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez.
It was good to get an update on how the police are trying to improve their systems to ensure that we have a strong response to crime. In the year to the end of October there were 54 crimes per 1,000 people in Devon and Cornwall, down 5.3% from 57 per 1,000 in the previous 12 months, meaning it was the second safest force area of 43 in England and Wales.
We have seen significant changes in personnel in Government recently and last Tuesday I wanted to ensure that those who have taken over new jobs are listening to those who held them in the past.
In particular, I was keen to see The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office learn from Boris Johnson after he had such a strong relationship with President Zelensky of Ukraine.
I also attended Parliament’s Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee where we discussed food security. The inquiry is looking at the key factors currently affecting the availability of food – such as the continuing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine – and the outlook for food price inflation. In the evening I was joined by local councillors Phil Seeva and Nick Craker who were up in London. They joined me as I planted a cross in the Garden of Remembrance at New Palace Yard in Parliament.
On Remembrance Day I had an early start as I placed a wreath on the Poppy Train organised by GWR. I presented the wreath to the 6.22am Paddington train.
The wreaths from along the route are placed at the war memorial in Paddington Station.
At 11am my staff and I joined the people of Liskeard in The Parade for a short service and Act of Remembrance.
In the late afternoon I met with Saltash Town Council. We talked about many different issues and it was good to have such a positive meeting. I look forward to working with the council on many issues in the future.
On Saturday night, it was a real pleasure to join Saltash Sailing Club for their Annual Dinner Dance and Awards Night. It is always good to see the club be so enthusiastic about their sport.
On Remembrance Sunday, I attended the service in Looe in the morning and attended my home village of Millbrook in the afternoon. I would like to thank my husband Bob, who attended the services in Torpoint and Saltash.
I would like to thank Tim Hughes, who laid my wreath in Lostwithiel, Cllr Phil Seeva who laid my wreath in Menheniot, Cllr Nick Craker who laid my wreath in Liskeard, Lisa Sargeant who laid my wreath in St Cleer, and Isla Jago who laid my wreath in Callington.
We will remember them.
