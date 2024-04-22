SOUTH East Cornwall’s MP has welcomed the installation of a new banking hub in Looe, saying that she feels ‘grateful’ the banks have come together to support the town.
The new Cash Access UK banking hub is one of three new services that have been or are set to be installed in Cornwall – other locations include Helston and Saltash.
Located by The Sardine Factory the hub has been opened since April 12 offering a variety of banking services to local people.
Since then, MP Sheryll Murray has said she thinks the hub is important for small businesses in the town who will be able to carry out their banking services.
Ms Murray said: “I really welcome the new banking hub to Looe. Many small businesses in the town still rely on cash sales and that access to money and the ability to bank it is really important. I am grateful to the banks for getting together and ensuring banking services remain in the town. It is important that this facility is used for it to remain viable and I hope people throughout the town will use it to ensure that it remains so.”
Local Looe councillor, Armand Toms, highlighted the need for the hub after all of the banks within the town shut.
Cllr Toms explained: “The request for this service was one of the first in the UK and delivered in the top 100. This is exceptional for such a small town but it is due to so many people and organisations working together to make this happen. Thank you to Cash Access UK for their help and I ask the residents and businesses to use this facility as it is an important service to the community.”
The banking hub is a shared space which provides services to customers of all major banks and building societies throughout the week.
From Monday to Friday there is also a ‘Community Banker’ service where customers can talk to their own bank about more complicated issues - Mondays (Natwest), Tuesdays (Barclays), Wednesdays (Lloyds), Thursdays (HSBC in the morning and Santander in the evening).
Rob Astley, senior delivery manager from Cash Access UK, added: “It was fantastic to be at the opening of the temporary Banking Hub at The Sardine Factory. It's clear from speaking to local residents that the Hub is valued and we are pleased to ensure that Looe has continued access to face to face banking services and cash.”
Cash Access UK is owned and funded by nine of the UK's biggest banks. These firms have come together to provide shared services available to all their customers.