For many people, driving represents independence and freedom. But for a significant number of UK motorists, getting behind the wheel can also bring stress, worry, and even genuine fear.
Drivers aged 18 to 24 are four times more likely than over-65s to experience driving anxiety frequently. 37 per cent of 18 to 24s experience anxiety often (versus 9 per cent overall). For over-65s, this falls to just three per cent.
New data from Leasing Options has revealed just how widespread anxiety while driving has become. Mike Thompson, chief operating officer at Leasing Options, has provided practical advice on building confidence behind the wheel.
Certain situations consistently trigger anxiety while driving. The most common concerns are reduced visibility, unfamiliarity, and perceived loss of control.
Bad weather tops the list, with nearly two-thirds of drivers reporting concern. Rain, fog, and icy roads reduce visibility and grip, increasing the perceived risk of accidents.
Unfamiliar routes and busy city centres also rank highly. These environments demand quick decisions, awareness of signage, and attention to other road users – all of which can heighten stress levels.
As well as this, motorway driving remains a common source of fear for drivers, particularly for newly qualified drivers. Higher speeds and multi-lane traffic can feel overwhelming without regular exposure.
Nearly half of UK drivers (46 per cent) say that concerns about other drivers’ behaviour are the biggest trigger
While specific situations play a role, the underlying causes of driving anxiety often relate to perception of risk and trust.
According to Mike Thompson, there are several ways to overcome a fear of driving, involving gradual exposure and cognitive reframing. Mike explains: “Begin by building your confidence on shorter, familiar routes that you're comfortable with, such as your local streets or quiet residential areas. This allows you to gradually adjust to driving without the pressure of heavy traffic or complex road situations.”
“Controlled breathing techniques, such as deep belly breaths, can significantly help reduce the physical symptoms of anxiety, such as a racing heart or shallow breathing. By consciously slowing your breath, you activate the body's relaxation response, which calms the nervous system and lowers stress levels.”
“Instead of seeing mistakes as signs of failure, try to view them as valuable learning experiences that contribute to your growth. Everyone makes errors, especially when learning something new like driving, and it’s important to recognise that mistakes are a natural part of the process.”
“Starting to drive during off-peak hours, when roads are quieter, can help you gradually ease into driving without the stress of heavy traffic. By choosing times when there’s less congestion, such as early mornings or mid-afternoons, you can build your confidence in a lower-pressure environment.
“If you're feeling uncertain or lacking confidence behind the wheel, taking a few refresher lessons with a professional instructor can be incredibly helpful. A trained instructor can offer expert guidance tailored to your specific needs, whether it’s refining your technique, reviewing essential safety practices, or addressing areas where you feel less confident.”
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