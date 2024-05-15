During week one of the operation, which started on Wednesday, May 8, officers stopped 103 cars, seized 10 cars and made 10 arrests. So far, offences discovered by officers include: 31 speeding offences, including two drivers travelling at over 97mph; 316 further speeding offences, detected by the Safety Camera Unit; eight mobile phone offences; three motorists driving whilst disqualified; one driver not wearing a seatbelt; seven drivers under the influence of drink or drugs; five motorists driving without due care.