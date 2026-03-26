National Highways is reminding drivers in the South West to carry out simple vehicle checks before travelling, as new figures show Spring breakdowns on England’s motorways and major A-roads are 25.6 per cent higher than in 2022.
A total of 71,254 breakdowns were recorded in Spring 2025, compared with 56,702 in 2022.
A new national survey shows that 52 per cent of UK driving license holders in the South West have broken down on a motorway or major A-road in their lifetime, highlighting how common the experience is for both drivers and passengers.
- 52 per cent of people in the South West say they have broken down on a motorway or major A-road as a driver or passenger during their lifetime, vs 53 per cent nationally.
- 13 per cent in the South West say the breakdown they experienced could have been prevented with simple checks, compared with 29 per cent nationally.
- Those who have broken down nationally say it delayed them by two hours and four minutes on average.
- 17 per cent of drivers nationally admit to rarely or never conducting vehicle safety checks.
- 16 per cent of those who have broken down without cover nationally report that roadside assistance has typically cost around £229.
Most of these incidents could be avoided through quick, basic checks, helping families reach their destinations safely, saving costs and reducing delays for all road users.
Colin Stevenson, road safety information lead at National Highways, said: “In the South West, 52 per cent of people say they’ve experienced a breakdown on a major road, and 13 per cent say it could have been avoided. A few simple checks can help to prevent many of the breakdowns we see each year and help drivers avoid unexpected delays, cost and stress.
“Millions of people will be hitting the roads over Easter, and we want everyone to have a safe and smooth journey. Our teams work around the clock to keep motorways and major A-roads moving and these small steps from drivers can make a big difference.”
With roads expected to be especially busy over the Easter bank holiday, between April 2 and April 6, National Highways will lift 1,500 miles of roadworks to help ease congestion for drivers. By keeping 98 per cent of routes clear, we’re supporting the wider economy where it matters most to tourism, freight, and local businesses.
The survey findings support National Highways’ seasonal T.R.I.P. campaign, encouraging drivers to check their vehicles in the days before setting off on a long journey, following this acronym:
- Top-up: Fuel or electric charge, oil and screen wash.
- Rest: Take a minimum 15‑minute break every two hours behind the wheel to avoid fatigue and get a good night’s rest before travelling.
- Inspect: Check tyre pressure and tread and visually check for any obvious vehicle issues.
- Prepare: Plan your route, check the weather and pack essentials in case of delays.
- Some of the most common causes of breakdowns include tyre issues, running out of fuel or vehicles overheating.
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