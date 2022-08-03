How to preserve your car when you don’t have a garage

With the summer weather finally here in the UK there is a risk of dirt and damage occurring to vehicles from sun exposure, tree sap and bug splats.For those without a garage to protect their car from the elements, there are a few ways to preserve a car when parking on a driveway or the street.A spokesperson for LeaseCar.uk said: “Keeping a car in tip top condition during the height of summer can seem like a difficult task, especially when there is no access to a garage.“Whether it is using a windscreen cover or simply washing regularly, there are many ways in which you can make sure a lack of a garage is not a hindrance.”