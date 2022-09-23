How to check an electric vehicle is ready for its annual MOT
Electric car drivers have been told how to make their vehicles MOT ready – to save time and money at the garage.
With electric cars becoming a far more common sight on UK roads, experts from LeaseElectricCar.co.uk have offered drivers advice on how they can ensure their vehicles are test ready.
With major differences in engineering from petrol and diesel powered vehicles, electric cars present mechanics with a very different set of challenges but must still be tested to ensure they are fit for the road.
Like all new cars, electric vehicles do not require an MOT test until they hit three years old but before heading to the garage drivers are urged to carry out some simple checks themselves.
The good news is that electric vehicles usually sail through the MOT test as they have less moving parts and therefore less can go wrong.
Now experts from LeaseElectricCar.co.uk have warned drivers to sufficiently prep these vehicles prior to MOT tests.
A spokesperson from LeaseElectricCar.co.uk has said: ‘’Drivers are increasingly switching to drive electric cars due to their environmental benefits.
“Electric vehicles are also more likely to pass their MOTs as they have less working components than their fuel counterparts, with the battery doing most of the running.
“Yet many people are still putting off driving or using public transport due to the extremely high cost of running cars nowadays.
“Rising fuel, parking, and insurance prices has led to families across the country finding it difficult to maintain running a car.
“However, there are methods which you can use to make your electric car more likely to pass its MOT, by reducing the likelihood of it being recalled.’’
Prepping your electric car for MOT:
1) Check your suspension and sort out issues ahead of time. Electric vehicles carry extra mass and instant torque delivery, which causes tyres to wear quicker. Sorting out tyre issues ahead of the MOT can save you from having to pay for a second one.
2) Maintain the basics of the car as you would do for a petrol or diesel vehicle. Checking lights, steering, seatbelts, number plates, doors, window chips, and windscreen wipers is still mandatory for an electric vehicle’s MOT.
3) Watch acceleration levels. Electric vehicles accelerate quicker than petrol or diesel ones, so those who accelerate excessively will experience more tyre degradation. Changing driving habits will reduce the risk of an MOT fail due to tyre wear.
4) Maintain regular workshop visits. Although electric cars are known to require less maintenance, keeping up with regular servicing and safety checks to ensure that they are safe to drive is necessary. This also involves making sure that your vehicle’s battery is charged.
5) No need to worry about exhaust systems.Fuel cars have internal combustion engines which electric vehicles do not have. Due to the exhaust being replaced with more efficient battery options, the MOT is quicker as combustion systems aren’t there and do not need to be checked.
6) Still be wary of overheating. If you spot any signs of overheating, which are similar to those of fuel and diesel vehicles, go to a garage. Whilst grilles are not needed on the vehicles, radiators and air cooling are used to maintain internal processes and need to be upkept.
7) Keep an eye on faulty brakes. Electric cars use regenerative braking. If braking is taking longer than usual or doesn’t feel secure, fix the issue immediately to save it worsening before an MOT.
