DEVON and Cornwall Police has reminded drivers of the five most common causes of serious injuries on roads across the country.
The group, which has been coined the ‘fatal five’, consists of a variety of actions which most regularly contribute to injury and fatality in collisions on the road.
The police define carless and inconsiderate driving as when ‘driving falls below the minimum standard expected of a competent and careful driver, and includes driving without reasonable consideration for other road users.’
However, of all these offenses, the most prevalent causes for road traffic collisions is speeding and now Devon and Cornwall Police is reminding drivers that ‘speed limits are set for a reason’ in an effort to keep the region’s roads safe.
A spokesperson from the force’s Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Speeding is one of the ‘fatal five’ most common causes of serious injuries and death on UK roads.
“Remember, speed limits are set for a reason and exceeding them is illegal.
“Receiving 12 or more points within three years may disqualify you from driving.
“If you’re a newly qualified driver and receive six points in the first two years after passing your test, your licence will be automatically revoked and you’ll need to complete your theory and practical tests again.”
If pulled over by a police officer while speeding, officers are able to: give a verbal warning, send a fixed penalty notice, offer a speed awareness course, or even order the driver to go to court.