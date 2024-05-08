According to the findings, produced by Go.Compare Car Insurance, other speeding hotspots include Greater London and Yorkshire. The Metropolitan Police reported one penalty for every 4.82 vehicles, putting the capital in the worst three places for speeding. Both North Yorkshire and West Yorkshire placed within the top 10, where there’s a penalty for every 6.26 and 6.49 vehicles respectively, signifying that the county has some of the nation’s more ill-disciplined drivers.