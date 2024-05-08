A NEW study has uncovered that Devon and Cornwall is among the biggest speeding hotspots in England and Wales.
It was reported that 131,460 speeding offences are issued across the area over a year, equivalent to one for every 4.64 vehicles. This is one of the highest ratios in the country, suggesting it’s one of the most dangerous places to drive.
The research combined regional figures from the Home Office and the DVLA to discover which area has the highest ratio of registered vehicles per speeding violation. Overall, Warwickshire was found to be the biggest hotspot. Warwickshire Police saw 91,325 speeding violations in 2022, equivalent to one for every 4.58 vehicles in the area.
According to the findings, produced by Go.Compare Car Insurance, other speeding hotspots include Greater London and Yorkshire. The Metropolitan Police reported one penalty for every 4.82 vehicles, putting the capital in the worst three places for speeding. Both North Yorkshire and West Yorkshire placed within the top 10, where there’s a penalty for every 6.26 and 6.49 vehicles respectively, signifying that the county has some of the nation’s more ill-disciplined drivers.
The full top 10 speeding hotspots, along with the number of vehicles per speeding offence in the area: Warwickshire, 4.58; Devon and Cornwall, 4.64; Greater London, 4.82; Avon and Somerset, 5.51; North Yorkshire, 6.26; West Yorkshire, 6.49; West Mercia, 8.16; Bedfordshire, 8.18; Surrey, 9.14; Lincolnshire, 9.28.
Tom Banks, a car insurance expert at Go.Compare, said: “If you do exceed the limit and get caught by the police, you’ll likely receive a £100 fine and three penalty points.”
More figures on the UK’s speeding hotspots can be found on Go.Compare’s website.