The government’s proposed Taxi Tax will make it harder for disabled people and the elderly to get to medical appointments, several charities are warning.
This comes as the government considers imposing 20 per cent VAT on minicab journeys at November’s Budget, which would dramatically push up prices and hit millions of passengers. This move would disproportionately affect disabled people, older passengers, and those with long-term health conditions.
New polling from the Stop the Taxi Tax campaign reveals that two-thirds of carers and people with mobility issues used a minicab for a medical appointment in the past year.
Nearly three-quarters of Brits, and 85 per cent of carers, are concerned that fare increases would make it harder to attend vital appointments.
Charities including Disability Rights UK and Carers Trust are urging the chancellor not to go ahead.
Stephen Brookes, disability transport policy adviser at Disability Rights UK, said: “Many of our members, who often have no other viable transport options, are already grappling with soaring living costs, while personal independence payments are cut.
“A move that sidelines disabled people, raising money on the backs of the most vulnerable, is something we condemn. For many disabled people, private hire vehicles are not a luxury, they are essential. They provide a vital means of transport where public options are inaccessible or unreliable.”
Andy McGowan, policy manager at Carers Trust, said: “Carers and the people they care for rely on accessible taxis to get around and to live independently. That means they face unfair extra costs just because they need to travel in accessible vehicles.
“Many carers are already facing really tough money problems because so many have had to give up work to care. So this proposed VAT rise will come as yet another frightening blow for carers, making it even harder for them to support those they care for.
“It will also mean carers are less likely to attend their own medical appointments. With 26 per cent of people on NHS waiting lists being unpaid carers, we should not be creating further barriers to them getting much-needed support for their own health needs.”
According to the NHS, Non-Emergency Patient Transport Services (NEPTS) facilitate over 11-million journeys each year and already cost around £500-million annually, with a significant portion spent on private hire vehicle (PHV) and taxi journeys.
These services primarily support outpatients, people receiving dialysis, those over 65, and patients discharged from hospital.
NEPTS represent around £1 in every £275 spent by the NHS, approximately the same as the total cost of radiotherapy.
A spokesperson for the Stop the Taxi Tax campaign, said: “The NHS’ own data shows how vital minicabs are for helping patients access medical appointments. Increasing fares will make life harder for carers and those they care for, including people with disabilities and the elderly.
“The Taxi Tax not only breaks the promise Labour made to the public not to raise VAT, but will hit vulnerable people hardest. The chancellor should do the right thing, end the worrying uncertainty, and rule out imposing the Taxi Tax.”
