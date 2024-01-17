AN upcoming road closure will see drivers travelling more than 30 miles to reach their destination thanks to a planned diversion.
Works are being undertaken by Cornwall Council along the A388 – between Saltash and Callington – in the coming weeks to carry out highway repair and maintenance works, however, with this comes a large diversion.
From February 5 to February 10, between the hours of 7pm and 6am, the stretch between Tremoan and Callington will be closed. Instead, drivers will be led back to Carkeel and sent along the A38 to Liskeard before travelling up the A390 towards Callington.
The route, a total of just over 30 miles, will take drivers around 47 minutes to complete.