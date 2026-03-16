A MOTORCYCLIST was left with life threatening injuries after a collision over the weekend.
The incident took place on the A3072, a road which links Bude and Holsworthy during the early afternoon of Saturday, March 14.
Involved in the collision was a red Mitsubishi Shogun sports utility vehicle and a blue 125cc Lexmoto motorcycle.
A woman in her 50s, who was riding the Lexmoto motorcycle was taken to hospital with injuries described by police as life threatening.
The road between Holsworthy and Bude was closed for nearly nine hours in the aftermath of the collision, with specialist officers from Devon and Cornwall Police undertaking an investigation of the scene.
As part of the investigations, police are calling for any people who witnessed the incident to come forward if they have information that may assist them with their enquiries.
Further to witnesses, police are also seeking any dash cam footage that could assist them with their investigations, with anyone able to assist asked to quote 50260064551.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We are investigating a road traffic collision on the A3072 between Holsworthy and Bude at the weekend and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
“Officers were called at 12.50pm on Saturday, March 14, 2026, to a two-vehicle road traffic collision which involved a blue 125cc Lexmoto motorcycle and a red Mitsubishi Shogun.
“As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist, a woman in her 50s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
“We would like to thank the public for their patience while they closed the road to investigate the scene. It was reopened at 9.20pm.
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