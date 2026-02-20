A MOTOR dealership has been given the go-ahead to demolish an existing “outdated” showroom and workshops and build new “state-of-the-art” premises in St Austell.
Hawkins Motors has been granted planning permission for the scheme on Woodland Road by Cornwall Council.
A planning officer, when supporting approval of the planning application, said: “Replacing outdated structures with a modern commercial facility is likely to contribute positively to local economic activity and strengthen the viability of the established commercial site.
“Given the established use of the site and the potential for increased employment opportunities, the proposal is considered an appropriate form of development in this location.
“No significant adverse impacts have been identified that would outweigh the economic and visual benefits of the scheme.
“The redevelopment is expected to enhance the visual amenity of the locality by introducing a contemporary building of higher architectural quality. The scheme represents an improvement over the existing structures which currently detract from the character of the area.”
Town planning consultants Business Location Services, on behalf of Hawkins Motors, said in a planning statement: “Given the age, condition and construction type of the existing showroom/workshop building, it is considered the building is no longer fit for purpose. Furthermore, and to meet the requirements of car manufacturers, in this case Hyundai, the existing building does not meet the required standard.
“Therefore, Hawkins Motors have a need to demolish the existing car showroom/workshop building and replace with a state-of-the-art modern car showroom/workshop aimed at meeting high environmental standards, car manufacturer’s requirements and customer expectations.”
The redesigned site will have parking/display spaces for 90 cars, 20 more than at present.
The consultants said the proposed development will safeguard the jobs of the existing 15 staff and create another seven roles.
St Austell Town Council made no objection to the planning application.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.