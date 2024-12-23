ON one of the busiest days of the year for shopping in the build up to Christmas, Morrisons supermarkets have reported a technical issue affecting their More Card customers.
There have been issues in their supermarkets affecting the redemption of ‘Morrisons Fivers’ vouchers and getting the discount on More Card prices, which offer discounts compared to regular prices for customers holding the Morrisons loyalty card.
Impacted stores in Cornwall include Bodmin, Newquay, Liskeard, Redruth, Bude and Penzance.
As part of efforts to compensate customers for the inconvenience, the supermarket chain has announced that all customers will recieve the more card discounts, including the 10p vegetable deals.
More Card customers will get an extra 10 per cent off their shop as part of the apology.
A spokesperson for Morrisons said: “Today (December 23) we are experiencing some system issues which are affecting our More Card customers. For More Card customers who have Morrisons Fivers to redeem, these will be done manually in store by colleagues.
“All our stores have now made the top 100 More Card prices the regular price - including the 10p veg deal, turkeys, spirits and champagne. And in addition we will give More Card customers an extra 10 per cent off their entire shop as an apology.”