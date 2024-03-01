Parents and carers in Cornwall find out today (Friday, March 1) which secondary school their child has been allocated, with more than 95% offered their first preference.
Cornwall Council received 5,987 applications for places for September 2024, of which 5,730 have been offered a place at their first preference school.
This equates to 95.71%, which is higher than last year’s figure of 93.71%.
Almost every child (99.23%) in Cornwall received a place at their first, second or third preference school this year.
Cllr Barbara Ellenbroek, Cabinet Member for Children and Families at Cornwall Council, said: “We know that National Offer Day can be an anxious time for families so it’s brilliant that so many received the news they wanted today.
“It is testament to the hard work of our teams who liaise closely with schools across Cornwall to ensure as many children as possible can attend their preferred school and I would like to thank everyone who played a part this year.
“We do recognise that some families may be disappointed by the allocation for their child and there is an independent appeals process that can be followed. More information on this can be found on the school appeals page on the council’s website.”