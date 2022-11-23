More than 40,000 children unhappy with school in the South West

The report also reveals that girls are significantly more unhappy with their appearance than boys, with almost one in five girls aged 10 to 15 in the UK (18%) – the equivalent of an estimated 32,000 10-15 year old girls in the South West - unhappy with their looks compared to one in 10 (10%) boys. This is a worrying jump for girls from one in seven (15%) being unhappy with their appearance ten years ago. The pandemic’s damaging impact is laid bare, with one in nine children (11%) aged 10 to 17 in the UK saying they had not coped overall with changes due to Coronavirus. This is despite many of the restrictions having been lifted when the charity’s survey was undertaken. Months of lost learning, facing in-person exams for the first time and mounting pressure could all have had a detrimental effect on children’s well-being, suggests The Children’s Society.