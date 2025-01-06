SEWAGE pollution warnings have been issued at more than 40 Cornish beaches following a weekend of heavy rainfall.

Using their real-time water quality alert system, Surfers Against Sewage have identified dangerous levels of pollution at a number of popular bathing spots throughout the county.

In total, 41 beaches have been identified by the charity and campaign group, whilst a similar picture has been outlined on South West Water’s bathing water quality map.

According to SAS, a sewage pollution alert means “storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours.”

Beaches identified are as follows:

· Coverack

· Crackington Haven

· Crantock

· Crooklets

· Downderry

· Duporth

· East Looe

· Fistral North

· Fistral South

· Godrevy Towans

· Gorran Haven

· Gwinthian Towans

· Gyllyngvase

· Harlyn Bay

· Kingsand

· Long Rock

· Mawgan Porth

· Mexico Towans

· Milendreath

· Pentewan

· Perranuthnoe

· Polstreath

· Polurrian Cove

· Polzeath

· Porthcurno

· Porthleven Sands

· Porthoustock

· Porthluney

· Porthtowan

· Portmellion

· Portreath

· Portwrinkle

· Readymoney Cove

· Seaton

· Sennen

· Shorthorn Beach

· Swanpool

· Trebarwith Strand

· Trevaunance Cove

· Trevone Bay

· Widemouth Strand