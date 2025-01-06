SEWAGE pollution warnings have been issued at more than 40 Cornish beaches following a weekend of heavy rainfall.
Using their real-time water quality alert system, Surfers Against Sewage have identified dangerous levels of pollution at a number of popular bathing spots throughout the county.
In total, 41 beaches have been identified by the charity and campaign group, whilst a similar picture has been outlined on South West Water’s bathing water quality map.
According to SAS, a sewage pollution alert means “storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours.”
Beaches identified are as follows:
· Coverack
· Crackington Haven
· Crantock
· Crooklets
· Downderry
· Duporth
· East Looe
· Fistral North
· Fistral South
· Godrevy Towans
· Gorran Haven
· Gwinthian Towans
· Gyllyngvase
· Harlyn Bay
· Kingsand
· Long Rock
· Mawgan Porth
· Mexico Towans
· Milendreath
· Pentewan
· Perranuthnoe
· Polstreath
· Polurrian Cove
· Polzeath
· Porthcurno
· Porthleven Sands
· Porthoustock
· Porthluney
· Porthtowan
· Portmellion
· Portreath
· Portwrinkle
· Readymoney Cove
· Seaton
· Sennen
· Shorthorn Beach
· Swanpool
· Trebarwith Strand
· Trevaunance Cove
· Trevone Bay
· Widemouth Strand