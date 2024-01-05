Also during that time 615,000 animals have been patients at the charity’s hospitals for anything from life-saving operations to welfare treatments and a staggering 1.7 million vet treatments have been carried out. Throughout their history local RSPCA teams have helped thousands more animals in the county and are determined to carry on their amazing work as the RSPCA marks a new chapter - at a time when animals are facing bigger challenges than ever with the cost–of-living crisis. Animal neglect and abandonment is sadly at a three-year high. In 2023, the RSPCA received 72,050 reports about animal abandonment and neglect - higher than in 2022, 2021 and 2020.