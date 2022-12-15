NHS England figures show 336 patients waited in an ambulance for at least one hour when they arrived at Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust A&E in the week to Sunday (December 11) – though this was down from 361 the week before. A further 80 patients were forced to wait between 30 minutes and one hour, meaning 76% of the 545 total ambulance arrivals were delayed by half an hour or more, and at least 1,153 hours were lost.