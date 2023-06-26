The summer event was hosted by Camborne Science and International Academy and Carn Brea Leisure Centre, enabling hundreds of primary and secondary students to showcase the values of the games – passion, respect, determination, self-belief, team-work, honesty – and to represent their school in sporting competition.
The games were made possible with the support of Whirlwind Sports, who returned as sponsors for a second year and enabled all children to leave with a T-shirt and all those that finished in the top three with a branded medal.
The Cornwall School Games is funded by Sport England, delivered by the Youth Sport Trust and organised by Active Cornwall.
Its purpose is to provide competitive opportunities for all children and especially those that do not normally get the opportunity to represent their school.
The main summer games are part of a series of events delivered by the Cornwall School Games organisers, who work hard throughout the year to run qualifying competitions for children. This year more than 10,000 young people (20 per cent of all pupils in Cornwall) got the opportunity to compete in 20 different sports across many venues and supported by more than 300 young games makers and volunteers.
Abbie Dennison from Active Cornwall said: “It was a wonderful day. So many children took part in a variety of sports and represented their school – and also made new friends.
“We are very grateful to their teachers for giving them the opportunity to be a part of it.”
The event – now in its 12th year and part of the legacy from the Olympic Games in London in 2012 – included a range of sports, including athletics, rounders, dodgeball, cricket and an inclusive panathlon event for children with a disability.
Lee Stanton, from Camborne Science and International Academy, who not only hosted the day but also provided 20 young leaders, said he was ‘blown away’ by the values shown by everyone taking part. He praised the display of team spirit, respect and leadership qualities throughout the day.