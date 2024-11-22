THE Eden Project, near St Austell, is being lit up this Christmas with more light installations than ever before.
On select dates until January 5, extended opening hours will see the iconic biomes glowing after dark.
The lighting will be combined with sound as part of the experience for visitors and there will be festive activities.
General manager Simon Townsend said: “With more lights than ever before, brand-new experiences such as our beautiful carousel and the return of Father Christmas and his elves, we can’t wait for our visitors to connect with one another and share special moments together with us this Christmas.”