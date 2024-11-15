MORE than £32,000 has been raised for Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) through a moonlight memory walk in Cornwall.
The charity walk at the Lost Gardens of Heligan, near Mevagissey, saw over 270 people taking part.
The walk included places to stop and remember loved ones, where people could light a candle, make a bracelet, leave a message in a book and place a fingerprint on a canvas.
The event featured a memory ceremony in which dedications to loved ones were played on a screen. Poems were read by staff from the Little Harbour hospice in St Austell and a speech was given by Mike and Nicola Brown, parents of Oliver Brown who used the hospice in 2019.
St Mewan Community Choir sang and this was followed by a one-minute applause and silence.
Kiley Pearce, of CHSW, said: “There was a lovely contrast of quiet contemplation and remembering alongside an uplifting atmosphere.”