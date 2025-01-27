A vet rebuilt a sheepdog’s mouth using root canal after her jaw was almost ‘smashed off’ in a hit-and-run crash, writes Adam Dutton SWNS.
Three-year-old Border Collie Pearl from Wadebridge was rushed to a vet after a car ploughed into her on a country road.
Pearl sustained horrific facial injuries which left her upper jaw hanging off her face.
The poor pooch was taken to Linnaeus-owned Cave Veterinary Specialists, in West Buckland, Somerset.
Veterinary surgeon Annabel McFadzean saved Pearl’s teeth by performing a root canal and rebuilt her jaw and the damaged mouth tissue.
Annabel said: “Pearl suffered severe maxillofacial trauma with multiple maxillary (jaw) fractures and multiple fractured teeth.
“The upper part of her jaw was basically detached from her face. She had bone, dental and soft tissue damage which all needed to be urgently addressed.
“Her soft tissue injuries were so extensive over the upper jaw that there was concern whether it would survive.
“We were also concerned that Pearl would require multiple procedures to enable her to fully recover.”
A CT scan of Pearl’s head and a detailed oral examination were carried out to accurately access the full extent of the severe trauma she had suffered and help plan for the challenging surgery she required.
Annabel added: “First of all Pearl needed multiple dental extractions with all her upper incisor teeth removed as they had undergone root fracture injuries.
“We were able to save both her injured canine teeth, though, by performing root canal treatments on them as they had lost their blood supply in the trauma.
“The detailed dental work was then followed by the application of an intraoral wire and splint to repair her upper jaw and restore it into its normal position. Finally, the widespread soft tissue damage was repaired.
“Everything went well, and Pearl recovered positively from the operation and was soon allowed home under strict orders for complete rest for two months.
“She then returned to us to have the splint in her jaw removed as the bones had now healed.”
Despite her appalling injuries, Pearl made a full-recovery and just eight weeks later was well enough to return to her farm in Wadebridge.
Annabel added: “Miraculously, the soft tissue had also healed without complications and she was able to return to work soon afterwards.
“Pearl’s recovery has been truly remarkable. I’m delighted, not just that she can function again but that she’s been able to get back to work herding the sheep.”
Pearl’s relieved owner, farmer Lucy Ballard, recalled the shocking moment she watched in horror as her beloved dog was mown down.
She said: “It was the most horrendous day of my life, to be honest. Seeing my dog being hit in the face by a car is the worst thing I have seen.
“She isn't just a pet, she's my work colleague and is such a happy thing, so to see that happen was awful.
“Pearl is phenomenal. She's the most stoic, joyous little dog in the world, and by far my dog of a lifetime.”