MINISTER for Veterans and People, Alistair Cairns MP, has visited Torpoint to discuss with local veterans the unique challenges they face living in rural areas.
The visit marked a significant moment in the government’s ongoing efforts to address issues raised by those who have previously served in the Armed Forces.
“It was an honour to hear directly from veterans about their experiences, concerns and needs during my visit to South East Cornwall. As a government we are committed to improving the lives of our veterans, from enhancing secure pathways to employment, to ensuring they have access to healthcare and housing support,” said Mr Cairns
“The rich naval history of Torpoint and the critical work at Devonport Dockyard remind us of the importance of communities like South East Cornwall to the nation’s defence and prosperity.”