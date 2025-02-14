COLD water swimmers from Millendreath have raised vital funds for the Cornwall Air Ambulance.
The Millie Chilly Swimmers rose to the challenge when the air ambulance trust put out a call for swimmers to ‘Brave the Blue’ to fundraise for a much needed second Air Ambulance helicopter.
The call to action last February 2024, saw twelve of the cold water swimmers braving the cold every day throughout the month to raise funds while an older member, unable to swim after a nasty fall, asked for sponsorship for doing her physio exercises every day in February, helping to raise a further £200.
Karen Batchelor from the Millie Chilly Swimmer said: “We chose the Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust #Heli2 appeal for our 2024 fundraiser, as many of us have had personal and family experiences of the incredible work they do, being there when it really matters and getting critical patients to hospital to give them their best chance of survival.
“As we are group of all year round sea swimmers it seemed the perfect challenge for us, so through sponsorship we raised £1,315 pounds for 'Brave the Blue’.”
Not content with that sum the swimming group continued their fundraising efforts throughout the year, holding a Pirate Cakey Tea, and challenging the local Quay Sailing Club at skittles, not once but twice.
They also produced and sold a Millie Chilly Swimmers 2025 calendar including photos from The Newquay Blueballs and The Mermates of Cawsands, while Karen wrote, illustrated and self published her first ever book. The children's book “Millie Chilly Mermaid” sold out its 100 copies bringing the total raised in 2024 to £2,710.66.
The Millie Chilly Swimmers emerged in the spring of 2023 as a group of swimmers who wanted to raise funds for Cornish charities “that are there not just for us but for anyone in Cornwall at a time of great need” says Karen. They choose RNLI and specifically Looe RNLI, producing a calendar featuring their own members in swim-related quirky photos raising £1,700.
The swimmers have also joined forces with the Millendreath community to purchase additional beach safety equipment raising £1,900 by holding a quiz night hosted by The Beach Shack.
Their chosen charity for 2025 is South Western Ambulance Charity: First Responder. Karen explained: “Much like the Cornwall Air Ambulance it relies very much on their team of volunteer first responders to give critical care to save lives. We have a few ideas in the pipeline for fundraisers.
“Our first will be held at Millendreath Beach Wednesday on February 19 from 1.30pm. We have the responder car attending with three local volunteer first responders to give demonstrations and training for CPR, and to show the correct use of a defibrillator. There will also be a face painter, a Pirate-themed Cakey Tea, and pocket money gifts to buy.”
And there’s no end in sight for this busy community of swimmers. They intend to rotate their fundraising activities yearly between the RNLI Looe, Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust and South Western Ambulance Charity.