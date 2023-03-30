A sign has appeared on the A30 near the Cornwall Services station, announcing the arrival of Taco Bells to Cornwall, where it will join Greggs, Subway, Costa McDonalds, WH Smith, Rowes and a number of other businesses offering food and drink to travellers.
It is the first entry for the brand into Cornwall, which for the first time will experience the chain's range of tacos, burritos and quesadillas.
While an exact opening date has not yet been confirmed, jobs have been advertised for the Taco Bell restaurant.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Services, operators of the service station, said that while they were not able to give further details at this time, a branch of Taco Bells will be opening and more information will be shared in the near future.