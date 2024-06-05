THE ROYAL Cornwall Show is about to send the Cornish farming calendar into overdrive with its traditional three day spectacular of trade, agriculture and family fun.
However, one thing that can never be guaranteed is the weather, with the forecast for the show often being either baking temperatures and sunshine or heavy rain and storms, such as in 2012.
The Met Office have revealed the weather forecast for this year’s show and the indications are that it will be mostly dry for all three days with temperatures not too intolerable thanks to the likelihood of cloud cover.
Thursday, June 6
Sunny intervals changing to cloudy in the afternoon.
Maximum temperature: 15 degrees centigrade, minimum temperature of 10 degrees centigrade.
10% chance of precipitation.
UV: High. Pollen: High. Pollution: Low
Friday, June 7
A mostly cloudy day.
Maximum temperature: 15 degrees centigrade, minimum temperature of 12 degrees centigrade.
10% chance of precipitation.
UV: High. Pollen: High. Pollution: Low
Saturday, June 8
Overcast changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon.
Maximum temperature: 15 degrees centigrade, minimum temperature of 10 degrees centigrade.
10% chance of precipitation.
UV: High. Pollen: High. Pollution: Low